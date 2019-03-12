Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?

A dispute that has been confined to the four walls of several courtrooms over the past five decades would now be before a panel of mediators who would attempt to find a "permanent solution" to the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court has referred the Babri dispute to mediation where a panel of three mediators, headed by Justice (Retd) FMI Kalifulla, will decide whether there can be a solution apart from a court verdict. The mediation is set to take place in Faizabad.

But how does mediation work in India and what are the steps that could yield a possible solution to this several decade old dispute.