Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress

News18.com

First published: August 1, 2018, 3:27 PM IST | Updated: 22 mins ago
Google Doodle honoured the legendary actress Meena Kumari on her 85th birth anniversary. A renowned Indian actress, she was commonly known as "tragedy queen" and ironically, her own life was much the same. She died an early death due her addiction to alcohol. Watch the video to know more.
