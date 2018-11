Meet Guitar Baba Who Takes Re. 1 Roadside Music Classes

Guitar Baba can be found outside Andhra Bhavan with an array of flutes, guitars and keyboards. His charges for teaching music while sitting under a tree, is just Re. 1 per day. He frequents other spots in Delhi too. An engineer turned music teacher, he has an unique story. So this children's day, take a look at how underprivileged kids learn music from Guitar Rao or Guitar Baba.