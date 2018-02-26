Meet The Man Who Drives Everywhere in Reverse

Meet the man who's making a splash in northern India by driving everywhere backwards. Santosh Raje Shirke set off from Pune, Maharashtra on January 10 and has covered almost 6-thousand kilometres across 11 states - all while driving in reverse. Santosh hits speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour on highways in his unmodified Swift VDI vehicle. Santosh driving backwards began on June 1st 2017 when he drove 180 kilometres from Pune to Raigarh. Next up, Santosh plans to cover 5-thousand kilometres in northeast India.

