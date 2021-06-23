Meet the Young Mountaineer From Maharashtra Who Beat Covid To Climb the Mount Everest

Rough terrain, extreme weather, cyclone, avalanches, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you beat these to climb the Everest?

This man has done the unimaginable. 25-year-old Harshvardhan Joshi, a mountaineer from Maharashtra tested positive at the base-camp on the mountains. However, the virus didn’t daunt the spirit of this man, and he continued to hike. Joshi climbed the world’s highest peak in his first attempt, just days after recovering from Covid-19.

