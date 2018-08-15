Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India

Hari Shankar has been working with The Flag Corporation in Mumbai for the last 10 years. He says, "We emphasize on making these flags in our best capacity and since it's our national flag, there's no scope of any error." There's a lot to how the saffron, green and white flag is manufactured. "When August approaches, we begin with making flags to keep them in stock and also during 26 January. We usually have to put in 3-4 hours of extra work," he adds.



The owner of The Flag Corporation, Gyan Shah, is continuing the legacy of his father of making the national flags, which was originally started back in 1996. "The reason why he started out in such a unique business was because he was getting his office renovated and he was looking for a nice flag to keep on his office desk and surprisingly he didn't find it anywhere in India. He wasn't able to accept that a good quality Indian flag wasn't available in India, which is such a basic thing and India was a leader in the textile industry. So that's how the idea came about for starting the flag business," Gyan tells News18.com.



Not just this, The Flag Corporation has also been associated with making flags for big production houses like Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment. "There's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and there's Gold which is releasing soon on Independence Day where they've used a lot of British Indian flags as well as the Nazi German flags, Indian flags," Gyan adds.



So, next time you look at the national flag, think of those who work tirelessly to ensure they invoke pride in us.



