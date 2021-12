Meet Xenobots 3.0 – World’s First Living Robots, Made of Frog Cells, That Can Reproduce

Dec 01, 2021 09:33 PM IST iVideos iVideos Share

Artificial Intelligence has made a landmark achievement by creating robots that can reproduce. US scientists who created the first living robots claim they can now reproduce on their own. Scientists now claim the discovery is a new form of biological reproduction that was not known to science yet. Experts say the parent robot and its babies, called Xenobots, are entirely biological.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.