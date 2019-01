Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive

Starting 1st February, FDI rules will change online shopping experience for ever. The DIPP rules will diminish the influence online portals have on prices. Large discounts on products may now be a thing of the past. The e-taliers will not be able to sell exclusive products on their platform. Amazon and Flipkart will also not be able to sell products in which they have stakes.