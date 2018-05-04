Video Wall

Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Review (First Look) | Most Powerful E-Class Ever

German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the most powerful version of its E-Class sedan – the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ in India.

First published: May 4, 2018, 10:55 PM IST
German luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz has launched the most powerful version of its E-Class sedan – the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ in India. First showcased in October 2016 at the Los Angeles Motor Show, the car looks similar to the standard E-Class but AMG has added an expressive exterior design. We got a chance to test the car out at the Buddh International Circuit and here's our first look review.
