Review: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Review... Specifications, Top Speed, Exhaust Note, Features, Price and More.

First published: June 19, 2018, 11:48 AM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Review... Specifications, Top Speed, Exhaust Note, Features, Price and More. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is one of the few performance-oriented SUVs in the Indian market right. But do you get more than just the AMG soundtrack with this one? We find out. Don't forget to tune into the Tech and Auto show every Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday 1:30 PM only on CNN-News18.
