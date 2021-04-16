Meryl Streep Vs Melora Hardin | How Jacqueline Carlyle Trumps Miranda Priestly | The Bold Type

We may have seen shades of Anne Hathaway’s popular onscreen character Andy Sachs from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ in Jane, Sutton & Kat – the three key characters from the much-appreciated ‘The Bold Type’. Fortunately, their boss Jacqueline Carlyle (played by Melora) in ‘The Bold Type’ bears no resemblance to the tormentor we saw in Miranda Priestly (played effortlessly by Meryl Streep) from ‘The Devil Wears Prada’. Watch the interview to hear Melora explain why she didn’t want to be as monstrous as Meryl’s character.

