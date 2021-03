Met Husband For The First Time While Recording The First Song Of 'Hum Dono': Kavita Krishnamurti

In an exclusive interaction with News18, popular singer Kavita Krishnamurti talks about her album ‘Hum Dono’ and its music which has been composed by Dr L Subramaniam. The album features nine songs and popular names Pandit Jasraj, Hariharan A, Sonu Nigam, Suresh Wadkar and Lucky Ali. Kavita also spills funny and interesting secrets about her colleagues.