MeToo Movement: Alyssa Milano To Tanushree Dutta, An Overdue Conversation

At a time when #metoo takes over India, this video delves into how it started. The movement needed a trigger for the outburst of tweets, posts and reactions. Sexual harassment and sexual assault finally saw a dialogue and debate. a conversation that had been missing for a while now. The movement in India saw Alok Nath, Nana Patekar and several others get accused. However, it had been brewing in the fringes for a while now. The movement has seen several stepping down but also a fair share of victim sharing and victim blaming. One wonders, what is the real outcome of it?



Now Akshay Kumar also supported the movement and stepped out of the production of Housefull 4.