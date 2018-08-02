Video Wall

Mexico Plane Crash: All passengers miraculously survive

All 101 people on board an Aeromexico plane that crashed and caught fire shortly after takeoff in northern Mexico survived.

News18.com

First published: August 2, 2018, 5:51 PM IST | Updated: 2 hours ago
One unidentified passenger talked of a "hole" opening up behind her and of passengers escaping through it. The nearly intact Embraer 190 plane lies on its belly in a field in Durango City. At least 49 people have been hospitalized. While the cause of Tuesday's crash has not been determined, officials say the flight took off in a heavy storm.
President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he sent the passengers "a strong hug"
