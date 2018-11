MG Motor In India: Past, Present And Future

MG Motor has a long and interesting brand history. Started in 1924, MG saw many partners and owners before being acquired by SAIC Motor from China. SAIC is one of the largest automobile conglomerates in China selling close to 7 million cars annually and has a partnership with Volkswagen, GM and other brands too. Now, as they get set to enter India, we take a look at their story talking about their past, present and the future.