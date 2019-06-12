Microsoft Will Soon Let You Play Xbox Games on Almost Any Device​

Microsoft has revealed its own cloud gaming service for the Xbox called xCloud. Announced at the E3 games expo in Los Angeles, the first preview is arriving this October. The cloud platform will be a game streaming service where all games will be hosted on remote servers. Gamers will be able to essentially play games by streaming them on a compatible device like a smart TV, PC or smartphone. All Games will be stored on Microsoft's data centers and players will be able to pick up where they left off on several different devices

This service will enable gamers who don't have high-end hardware to play AAA titles using just a fast internet connection. Game titles will be accessible through Xbox’s monthly Game Pass subscription service, which currently offers more than 100 games. At E3, games like Halo, Gears of War and Forza were showcased streaming on a mobile device. Microsoft's service could go head-to-head with Google's Stadia game streaming service, that's set to launch this November