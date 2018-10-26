Video Wall

Rahul Gandhi Leads Protest Against CBI Director’s Ouster

President Donald Trump Threatens To Close US-Mexico Border Over Migrant Caravan

Thousands of Central American migrants continue their march toward the United States.

Thousands of Central American migrants continue their march toward the United States. While the group has been discouraged by Mexico's government - and prompted threats of aid cutoffs for their homelands from U.S. President Donald Trump - they have received an outpouring of help from locals as they pass by. Watch our video to understand how US President has reacted to this and what the migrant caravan is all about.
