'Minari' Star Youn Yuh-jung Wins Big at BAFTA | Yeri Han Wants Her To Win An Oscar, Lauds Steven Yeun

Apr 12, 2021 02:46 PM IST India India Share

In her first interview to India, actress Yeri Han explains why the massive recognition of ‘Minari’ was surprising and how much she wants South Korean veteran Youn Yuh-jung to bag Oscar for her performance in Minari under Best Supporting Actress category. Youn has been honoured at this year’s British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards under Best Supporting Actress category.

