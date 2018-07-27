Mission Impossible 6 Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance

Fallout revolves around Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) back on good terms with IMF (Impossible Mission Force). He is on another mission that involves fallout from previous missions. While the bad guys have made three nuclear bombs, it is Ethan’s duty to prevent devastation, along with Luther (Ving Rhames) and Benji (Simon Pegg), who ensure they keep Hunt alive. Later, Hunt’s reunited with former MI6 ally Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) and the mysterious White Widow (Vanessa Kirby) as he traverses some of Europe’s most stunning locales trying to stop the missing plutonium from getting into the wrong hands.