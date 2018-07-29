Video Wall

‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’ Actor Angela Bassett Speaks To Rajeev Masand

In this interview with Rajeev Masand, Oscar-nominated actor Angela Bassett talks about her role as CIA director Erica Sloan in Mission Impossible: Fallout.

First published: July 29, 2018, 2:46 PM IST
