Mizoram Elections: Religion, Vigilance and Politics

Nov 26, 2018 India

In Mizoram, the Mizoram People’s Forum that’s backed by the Church and NGOs plays a unique role in ensuring free and fair elections. How does it function and what do political parties make of it? Find out in this episode of Reporter's Project, if this organization will stand in the way of the BJP opening its account in the state assembly.