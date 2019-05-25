Modi 2.0: Interesting Facts About 17th Lok Sabha

May 25, 2019 07:28 PM IST India India Share

India has decided to give Narendra Modi-led NDA government another 5-year term. A total of 542 parliamentarians have been elected to the 17th Lok Sabha with majority of the MPs belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led by BJP followed by United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Congress and other regional parties. What’s the formation of the newly elected Lok Sabha like, as far as its gender composition, average age and educational qualifications are concerned. Here’s all you need to know about 17th Lok Sabha.