Modi in Kedarnath: ‘'I Never Ask God for Anything": PMs' Reply on Praying for Poll Victory

May 19, 2019 12:35 PM IST India India
PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to pilgrimage sites of Kedarnath and Badrinath following months of hectic campaigning that concluded on Friday. While speaking to journalist shortly after emerging from a cave in Kedarnath where he spent the night in meditation, Prime Minister said that he doesn't 'ask God for anything.' He was replying to questions from journalists who asked him if he had prayed for poll victory. during his night-long meditation. PM Modi's visit comes at a time when voting for the final phase of elections is being held across 59 seats including his constituency of Varanasi. The result of polls will be declared on May 23rd.

