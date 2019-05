Modi Sweeps Lok Sabha Elections: How BJP's Campaign Outplayed Its Opponents

The re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term has once again underlined the invincibility of BJP. The Modi-Shah juggernaut has once again delivered an emphatic victory for the party with BJP a getting a majority on its own. As Modi prepares to take charge for the second time, we take a look at BJP’s campaign strategy and Modi’s astute leadership that led to this historic victory. ​