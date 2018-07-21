Monsoon Cravings: Must Have Pakodas This Rainy Season

With monsoon, comes the cravings for pakodas. And what is a better way than bringing in the childhood nostalgia with a concoction of maggi with the monsoon-favourite pakodas. We took some tips from Chef Ajay Thakur at Mumbai’s Hitchki restaurant, who took us down the memory lane this monsoon season with a perfect blend of maggi and pakodas - ‘Kabhi Maggi Kabhi Pakoda’.