Monsoon Cravings: Must Have Pakodas This Rainy Season

With monsoon, comes the cravings for pakodas. And what is a better way than bringing in the childhood nostalgia with a concoction of maggi with the monsoon-favourite pakodas. We took some tips from Chef Ajay Thakur at Mumbai’s Hitchki restaurant, who took us down the memory lane this monsoon season with a perfect blend of maggi and pakodas - ‘Kabhi Maggi Kabhi Pakoda’.

First published: July 21, 2018, 11:16 AM IST | Updated: 20 mins ago
