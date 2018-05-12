Mother's Day Special : Bollywood Actor Rahul Dev Opens Up About Being a Mother to his Son

Very often we hear about how much our mothers mean to us and the significant role they play in shaping up our lives for better. But only sometimes, we come across fathers who fill the gap of motherhood in their children's lives. On this Mother's Day, News18.com spoke to one such dad, who is not only a father but also a mother to his son, after he lost his wife to cancer in 2009. In an exclusive chat with News18.com, Bollywood actor Rahul Dev opened up about his relationship with his son, Sidhant, who was 11 years old when he lost his mother and since then, Rahul has been filling the gap of motherhood for him. "Parenting is not an easy job. But I'm thankful that Sidhant is very close to his grandmother." Advising parents, Rahul said he believes listening to your child is a very important aspect in their upbringing.

This Mother's Day, we celebrate the spirit of single dads, who single-handedly are not just the fathers but also the mothers to their kids.



