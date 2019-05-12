Take the pledge to vote

Mother's Day Special | Priyanka Raina Opens Up About Motherhood, Her Battle With Postpartum Depression & More

May 12, 2019 08:36 AM IST India India
It was a couple of years back, on their daughter's first birthday in 2017 to be more precise, that cricketer Suresh Raina and wife Priyanka announced the Gracia Raina Foundation (GRF). What started as a project that helped them to enlighten women and adolescent girls about reproductive and sexual health soon evolved into a way of life. On Mother's Day, Priyanka explains why motherhood has been an emotional phase for her, her battle with Postpartum Depression and her dedicated efforts to help India's underprivileged mothers.

