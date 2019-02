Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a respectable directing debut from Dhar, and a film with its heart in the right place. The writing ought to have been braver. That would’ve made this film something worth crowing about; a film as memorable as the one whose iconic romantic song inspired this title.

We are going with 2.5 out of 5 for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Watch the review for more.