Movie Review: Is Race 3 Worth Watching?

The easiest way to describe Salman Khan to Indian audience is - Bollywood’s biggest box office draw. He is a true entertainer who can act, sing, dance, fight, romance, do virtually everything to ensure his fans flock to theaters in huge numbers. What about logic? Well, what’s that? Considering that most of Khan’s films are meant strictly for his fans, the lack of rationality is what makes them completely worth the experience.



So, don’t be surprised if we call Race 3 (might just smash all BO records) also Bollywood’s finest when it comes to no logic. But is Race 3 as entertaining as Salman's past projects? No.



Within the film’s first 15 minutes, director Remo introduces us to all the key characters – Sikander (Salman) as Shamsher Singh’s (Anil Kapoor) ‘sagey bete se bhi badhkar beta’, big brother to insecure siblings Suraj (Saqib Saleem) and Sanjana (Daisy Shah) and Yash’s (Bobby Deol) boss.