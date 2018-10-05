Video Wall

Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched

LoveYatri is a chance not utilised. It could have been a good launching pad for two newcomers.

First published: October 5, 2018, 9:31 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
