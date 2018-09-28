Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit

Video Wall

Varun Dhawan surprises with his willingness to take risks. Who would have thought he could play a docile character with such ease? He weaves his suits and charm with equal finesse.

First published: September 28, 2018
Varun Dhawan surprises with his willingness to take risks. Who would have thought he could play a docile character with such ease? He weaves his suits and charm with equal finesse. Anushka Sharma holds her own and never lets anyone snatch her spotlight. At 122 minutes, Sui Dhaaga is endearing for sure.
