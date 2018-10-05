Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next

What would you do if you found out that a crooked doctor is adamant on stealing your kidney, or you met an investigating officer who is also the prime suspect of the same case? You’ll be confronted with such bizarre situations every five minutes in AndhaDhun, which flows like a breezy Beethoven composition. It is probably also the kind of film which may take a few years to grow on you. The audacity of director Sriram Raghavan’s vision and the intricacies of the screenplay would come back to you in their complete glory only when you acknowledge his understanding of the story thread. Watch the video for more.