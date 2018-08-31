MSI GF63 8RD Gaming Laptop Review : A No-Compromise Gaming Laptop

We have been noticing this rather pleasant trend which sees gaming laptops becoming slimmer, yet more powerful at the same time. However, no other laptop perhaps personifies this change better than the MSI GF63 8RD, however. This is the top variant among MSI’s latest gaming laptops that will be arriving in India in September, and is priced at Rs99,990. This runs the newest Intel Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce 1050Ti (4GB RAM) graphics and has a 15.6-inch display.