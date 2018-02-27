Mumbai's Iconic Strand Book Stall Shuts Down | So Long, And Thank You For the Memories

Giving a big nostalgic hit to everyone, Mumbai's iconic Strand Book Stall is shutting down after its service of more than 70 years. Set up in 1948, Strand offered the standard 20% discount – on every book to every customer. Over the years, the store has been visited by well-known people like Jawaharlal Nehru, Manmohan Singh, APJ Kalam and Vikram Sarabhai. But the store couldn't stand up to online delivery portals and digital reading​, finally closing on February 28.