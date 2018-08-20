Muslim Began Hajj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia

More than 2 million Muslims began the annual hajj pilgrimage Sunday in Saudi Arabia. The five-day hajj pilgrimage represents one of the world's biggest gathering every year. Over 1.28 lakh Indian pilgrims have reached Saudi Arabia to perform annual Hajj. The pilgrimage represents one of the five pillars of Islam. Almost 14,000 international and domestic flights have so far transported pilgrims with around 21,000 buses also used. 100,000 security personnel to oversee the annual Islamic Hajj pilgrimage​