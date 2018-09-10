Video Wall

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India

Muzaffarnagar Riots: Five Years On

At least 62 people got killed, more than 50,000 Muslims were displaced during Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013.

News18.com

First published: September 10, 2018, 10:09 PM IST | Updated: 3 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
At least 62 people got killed, more than 50,000 Muslims were displaced during Muzaffarnagar riots in 2013. CNN-News18's Uday Singh Rana, visits the worst affected villages of Muzaffarnagar to record the voices of people determined to atone for the horrors of the past.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...