Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison

The journalists, sentenced to 7 years in jail, said that the verdict threatened the country's democracy. They had been reporting on the crackdown on the Rohingya when they were charged with violating the Official Secrets Act. They had pleaded not guilty, contending that they were framed by police. The prosecution and now the conviction have prompted international outrage

Dan Chugg, the British ambassador to Myanmar, called for the immediate release of the two journalists