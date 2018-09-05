National Nutrition Week 2018: Dos and Don'ts Of Healthy Eating

Agreed, eating healthy is a formidable task for many. But you need to understand that staying committed to a healthy diet can undoubtedly be the best decision you can ever make. The reason? Eating well determines your calorie count which further establishes how active you are in life. So if you eat or drink excessively, it would make you put on weight. And if you eat and drink not in moderation, but way too less, it'd make you lose weight.Nutritionist Namita Nadar spoke exclusively to News18.com to help us understand the dos and don't of healthy eating. Excerpts from an interview.