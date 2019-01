#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic

About 63.2 million teenage Indian girls are set to be first-time voters in 2019. Unfortunately, the status of their health continues to remain dismal. Teenage girls in India continue to face serious nutritional challenges. According to the new survey report created by TAG (Teen Age Girls), half of teenage girls in India are anaemic and underweight. On National Girl Child Day, we tell you the reality of their health and well-being.