'Nationwide NRC By 2024' : Amit Shah Interview

Oct 21, 2019 10:57 AM IST India India Share

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discusses a wide range of issues in conversation with Network18’s Rahul Joshi. Amit Shah reveals what is in store for the BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar, the plan for the Maharashtra elections and lays out his plans for Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370. Watch this video to find out what he plans to do on his birthday, and why he thinks RSS ideologue VD Savarkar deserves the Bharat Ratna