Nawaz Sharif Due to Return to Pakistan Today to Face Courts

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are all set to land to Lahore airport after a court in Pakistan sentenced them to 10 years and seven years respectively in the Avenfield case. His son-in-law, Muhammad Safdar was also awarded one-year imprisonment. Sharif alleges the meddling of the ISI in recent defections from his party. News18 evaluates the goings on with the PML(N) and the Sharifs and the need for Nawaz Sharif to turn himself in.