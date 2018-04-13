Video Wall

Kathua Horror: Family Still In Shock

Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi​​ sent back

Two Indian athletes were banned from the Commonwealth Games on Friday and ordered to leave Australia "on the first flight available" . Needles were discovered in the room of Jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi​ at the athletes village.

First published: April 13, 2018, 10:05 PM IST | Updated: 34 mins ago
Two Indian athletes were banned from the Commonwealth Games on Friday and ordered to leave Australia "on the first flight available" . Needles were discovered in the room of Jumper Rakesh Babu and race walker Irfan Kolothum Thodi​ at the athletes village. under games rules only medical practitioners and athletes who give prior notice and with an approved medical condition requiring auto-injection such as diabetes can bring needles into the athletes' village
