Nepal's Living Goddess Trishna Shakya Makes a Public Appearance For The First Time

Nepal’s living goddess, Trishna Shakya, made her first public appearance at the annual Indra Jatra festival on Monday after being anointed in September last year. People collected in huge numbers in Kathmandu to seek the blessing of Nepal's living goddess 'Kumari'. The Kumari is a young girl chosen through a series of ancient ceremonies from a specific clan from the Newar community. She reigns until she reaches puberty. Nepali President Bidhya Devi Bhandari too joined the public for celebrations in Kathmandu's Durbar Square, the old palace courtyard in the heart of the capital. Shakya was brought out of her home, “Kumari Ghar”, which is tucked away in Basantapur Durbar Square area, a World UNESCO Heritage Site, and wheeled around the main parts of Kathmandu in a wooden chariot.