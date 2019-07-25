Netflix Launches An Affordable Subscription Plan For India

With more Indians spending more time on streaming videos on their smartphones, Netflix has now announced a new affordable plan that starts at Rs 199 per month - this makes it one of the most affordable plans and will restrict usage to just one mobile device or tablet device and offer SD or standard definition resolution (480p). So yes, Netflix is clearly cashing in on its popularity and is also trying to strengthen its grip on Indian VOD (video on demand) market. The new announcement comes right after Netflix announced that it had added 2.7 million new subscribers in the quarter ending June, a number significantly lower than the 5 million new subscribers forecast for Q2 2019. There is no clarity on whether the low-cost plan will be introduced in other countries. However, consumers in India can opt for the Rs 199 mobile-only plan starting today.



