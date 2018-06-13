New Skyscraper at World Trade Center formally opens

A third-skyscraper opened at the World Trade Center on June 11th. An official Ribbon-cutting ceremony opened the 1079-feet tall World Trade Center 3. Offices were already open in World Trade Centers 1, 4 and 7. The tower is located between the transportation hub and World Trade Center 4. With 2.5 million square feet of office space, 40% has already been leased out. The building is the first in the world to have 10,000 annealed glass paneled exteriors that won’t break into shards if struck. The developer, Larry Silverstein had signed a 99-year lease in July 2001. Six weeks later, the two terrorist-piloted planes destroyed the World Trade Center.