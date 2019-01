New VR Headsets by HTC And an AI Camera That Can Follow You Around at CES 2019

The new cool is here at the CES 2019, Las Vegas. New edgy Virtual Reality headsets were announced by HTC. It seems to be an attempt to revive the hype around VR which hasn't really taken off in big shape. Will these new gadgets change that? Apart from this, an AI enabled camera was showcased. Imagine the following scenario: you want to record yourself dancing in the kitchen but your smartphone just sits there still and cannot follow your movements. That can change now.