News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism

Jan 30, 2019 09:21 PM IST India India Share

Ahead of the big Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi's promise of minimum income guarantee for poor has caught the attention of masses but Narendra Modi led govt was quick to indicate that centre may soon announce some major dole for the voters. From cash transfer for farmers to tax relief for the middle class, there has been much speculation about the populist measures the government may announce on February 1. Are populist schemes more about optics and agenda setting than real development? How much will it cost to implement these populist measures? News18's Executive Editor, Bhupendra Chaubey, analyses the mathematics of these claims.