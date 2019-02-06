News18 Analysis: Why Bengal Could Become The Gateway To Delhi in 2019 Elections

Feb 06, 2019 08:06 PM IST India India Share

It’s said that road to Delhi goes through Uttar Pradesh and rightly so as far as India’s national politics is concerned. UP sends 80 lawmakers, the highest by any state, to the parliament and hence plays a vital role in Lok Sabha elections. However due to BJP’s recent electoral defeats in Hindi heartland states and a resurgent opposition (read Mahagathbandhan) in UP, the battleground may shift further east. The battle for 2019 is set to be fought in the new battleground state of West Bengal, the state with third highest participation in Lok Sabha. Experts say that the recent standoff between PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee has a very clear political subtext to it and that BJP is looking east to grab seats that can help them retain power in 2019.

In this video, News18 analyses this shifting trend and explains why the rivalry between Mamata Banerjee and PM Modi could get fierce in the run up to the elections.