News18 Analysis: Why The Failure of Mahagathbandhan Spells Trouble For SP And RLD?​

The experiment of opposition parties to come together in UP and form a Mahagathbandhan was expected to pose a stiff challenge to BJP’s dominance in the state. The BJP had won 70 out the 80 seats in the state which has the highest representation in the lower house of India’s parliament. However, the results of the Lok Sabha elections show that the formation has hardly created any real impact on the ground. Of the three gathbandhan allies in Uttar Pradesh, Ajit Singh of RLD faces existential crisis. Mayawati has been the biggest gainer, with BSP increasing its tally from zero to 10. For Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, the outcome of the elections poses a stiff challenge from both within and outside.

In this video, Sumit Pande, our associate executive editor explains why Mahagathbandhan has inflicted self-harm to alliance partners like SP and RLD and ended up benefitting Mayawati’s BSP.