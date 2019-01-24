News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune

Jan 24, 2019 09:01 PM IST India India Share

After years of speculation, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, finally took the political plunge. She was appointed party’s general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh by her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. This is the first high profile appointment in the Congress party ahead of key Lok Sabha polls due later this year. But will her entry change anything for Congress? How will Priyanka Gandhi fare as a politician on the ground? News18’s Political Editor, Sumit Pande, traces her political entry and analyses its impact on larger political narrative ahead of the big polls.